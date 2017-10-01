Presidents Cup: Phil Mickelson Overtakes Tiger Woods

Phil Mickelson won the 25th Presidents Cup match of his career on Saturday, a record one better than fellow American Tiger Woods.

Mickelson achieved the mark when he teamed up with Kevin Kisner to beat the International duo of Jhonattan Vegas and Emiliano Grillo 2&1 in a morning foursomes match at Liberty National.

Mickelson also became the most successful player in foursomes, with 12 career victories -- one more than Woods, who is an assistant captain this week.

The 47-year-old Mickelson, who has played every Presidents Cup since the event was created in 1994, deflected praise, instead heaping compliments on Kisner.

"He drives it like a stallion and putts even better than that... pulling out the best golf in me," Mickelson said.

Mickelson improved his career record in the Cup to 25 wins, 16 losses and 13 losses.

U.S. captain Steve Stricker rewarded Mickelson with a rest, sitting him out of the afternoon four-ball matches.

With the Americans enjoying a nearly insurmountable 11-1/2 to 2-1/2 lead, Mickelson's absence was not likely to be missed.

Stricker, suffering an embarrassment of riches, also rested Rickie Fowler, Kisner and Matt Kuchar.

Price benched Adam Scott after three straight losses, continuing the Australian's miserable week, his woes compounded by the defeat of his beloved Adelaide Crows in the Australian Football League grand final overnight.

Price also omitted Canadian Adam Hadwin, Argentine Emiliano Grillo and South African Charl Schwartzel.