President of Zambia Edgar Lungu accorded Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President of Zambia, Edgar Chagwa Lungu accorded Guard of Honour on his arrival to India on August 21. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed him at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Lungu is on a three-day visit to India. He also met many other political leaders after the honour. While speaking to mediapersons, Edgar said, "Zambia and India is very close from years. We are going to sign some agreements for the betterment of the both countries."