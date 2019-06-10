'Our president will visit India this year': Kazakhstan Envoy
Kazakhstan has elected interim leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in recent concluded elections. While talking on relationship between Kazakhstan and India Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India told ANI that new president will be going to visit India, this year. He further added We are major economic partner to India in Central Asia, not only a major partner but capable too. After PM Modi's visit in 2015, we really started to think of strengthening and deepening our economic relations.