President Ramnath Kovind meets probationers of Indian Forest Service

Newly elected President Ramnath Kovind met probationers of Indian Forest Service at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. The President congratulated the officers for choosing and being successful in such a tough and competitive exam. He also talked about the importance of forests in India and touched upon their intellectual, spiritual and mythological aspect as well. Kovind also talked about the various provisions for forests and how forests can be beneficial in diverse situations like flood, landslide, drought etc.