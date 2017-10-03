President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Djibouti

President Ramnath Kovind, who embarked on a trip to Djibouti and Ethiopia, arrived in Djibouti on Tuesday. Djibouti is a small country in the Horn of Africa. The President is on a four-day state visit to both the nations. It is Kovind's first foreign trip after he took oath as the President of India. It is Kovind's first visit to Ethiopia after former president V.V. Giri's trip in 1972. During his stay, the President will attend a business event and he will also interact with the Indian community.