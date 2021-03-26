



President Ram Nath Kovind visits Army Hospital following chest discomfort

President Ram Nath Kovind today visited the Army Hospital (Research And Referral) in New Delhi for a check-up after he complained of chest discomfort this morning.

A medical bulletin released by the hospital said that President Kovind has been put under observation and his condition is now stable.

Fact: His condition is stable: Hospital

"President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind visited Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-ups and is under observation. His condition is stable," the Army Hospital (Research And Referral) said in a statement today.

Details: Earlier today, President extended greetings to Bangladesh

Earlier in the day, President Kovind had extended greetings to his Bangladeshi counterpart Abdul Hamid and the people of the country as they celebrated their 50th Independence Day.

"On behalf of the people of India and on my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency, the Government and people of Bangladesh on the occasion of your National Day," he said.

Details: He took first dose of COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month

President Kovind had taken his first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus earlier this month.

"President thanked all doctors, nurses, health workers and administrators who are successfully implementing the largest vaccination drive in history and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated," his office had written on Twitter at that time.

Career: Kovind serving as President of India since 2017

Kovind has been serving as the 14th President of India since winning the 2017 presidential election. He had been nominated as a presidential candidate by the ruling NDA coalition.

He had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1991.

Before entering politics, he was a lawyer and practiced in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India until 1993.