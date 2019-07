President Ram Nath Kovind has reached Benin on the first leg of his three nations' tour to the West African region. Foreign Minister of Benin, Aurelien Agbenonci received him. The seven-day visit is the first high-level tour of any Head of State from India to the three West African countries- Benin, The Gambia and Guinea. Kovind reached the Cardinal Bernadine de Cotonou International Airport in Cotonou, the largest city in Benin late evening.