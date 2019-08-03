President Ram Nath Kovind honours with 'The National Order of Merit', the highest award of Republic of Guinea
Guinea conferred 'The National Order of Merit', its highest award, on President Ram Nath Kovind. The President of Guinea, Alpha Conde presented the award to Kovind. He was awarded it for his contribution to overall relations and development of mutual cooperation between India and Guinea. During his thank you speech, President Ram Nath Kovind dedicated the award people of India and Guinea for his friendship.