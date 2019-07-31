President Ram Nath Kovind holds delegation level talk with Gambian Counterpart

President Ram Nath Kovind held delegation level talks with his Gambian counterpart Adama Berow in Banjul on Wednesday. Both the Presidents are expected to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and discuss issues of mutual interest. India will extend assistance of US$500,000 in support of skill development and cottage industry projects in the Gambia. The seven-day visit is the first high-level tour of any Head of State from India to the three West African countries- Benin, Gambia and Guinea.