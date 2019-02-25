President Ram Nath Kovind felicitates his school, college teachers in Kanpur

President Ram Nath Kovind attended annul function at BNSD Shiksha Niketan and Inter College in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Monday where he had studied. The President of India felicitated his former school and college teachers Pyare Lal, Hari Ram Kapoor, TN Tandon, and took their blessings on this occasion. President Kovind was honoured and happy after visiting his alma mater at Kanpur. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present in this programme.