President Ram Nath Kovind addresses National Assembly of Suriname

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the National Assembly of Suriname in the presence of Suriname President Desi Bouterse as part of his visit to the South American country, on Wednesday. In his address President Kovind said, "Earlier this year, India hosted the founding conference of International Solar Alliance in New Delhi, and we are proud to have Suriname as a co-partner. This will allow us to collaborate on solar energy projects helpful to your people and this planet." President Kovind is in Suriname as part of his 3-nation, 8-day visit to Greece, Cuba and Suriname.