President, PM Modi hail women hockey team on winning Asia Cup

New Delhi[India], Nov.05 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian Women's hockey team on winning the Asia Cup 2017.

The President extended his greetings to the team and said, "Congratulations to our women's hockey team for winning the Asia Cup. Now looking forward to glory in the 2018 World Cup!"

The Prime Minister also took to his Twitter account to congratulate the team for their stellar performance.

The Indian women's hockey team on Sunday created history as they beat China in a tense shootout to lift the Women's Asia Cup after 13 years, while qualifying for next year's women's World Cup as Continental Champions, in Japan's Kakamigahara Kawasaki Stadium.

India took the lead through Navjot Kaur in the 25th minute. But China found a late equaliser through Tiantian Luo, who converted a penalty corner in the 47th minute.

South Korea secured third place with a 1-0 win over Japan earlier in the day.

India had to wait long for their second Women's Asia Cup title with the last one coming way back in 2004, when they had beaten Japan in New Delhi for the trophy.

The triumph of the Indian women's team follows the Asia Cup victory of the men's side last month.

The victorious Indian women's team will return home on November 6. (ANI)