President, PM congratulate U-19 World Cup wining team

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday congratulated the Indian Cricket team after they defeated Australia by eight wickets to win the ICC U19 World Cup.

"Congrats to India's talented young cricket team for winning the Under-19 World Cup. Calmness and composure of our boys embellishes their skills. Proud of captain Prithvi Shaw and his mates, as well as of coach Rahul Dravid and the hard-working support staff," the President said.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the team saying that their win makes every Indian "extremely" proud.

"Absolutely thrilled by the stupendous achievement of our young cricketers. Congratulations to them on winning the Under-19 World Cup. This triumph makes every Indian extremely proud," Modi said.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also took to twitter to congratulate the Indian colts.

"Congratulations Team India on your resounding U-19 Cricket World Cup win! India takes great pride in the success of its new generation of cricket stars," Gandhi wrote on his official Twitter handle.

India became the first nation to win the ICC U19 World Cup four times. They had earlier won the title in 2000, 2008 and 2012. Australia are second on the list with three titles.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the Boys in Blue saying: "Congratulations to the Indian cricket team, captain Prithvi Shaw and coach Rahul Dravid on winning the U-19 Cricket World Cup."

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah greeted the team on their victory saying their unbeatable spirit throughout has brought the U-19 World Cup.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar also heaped praise on the team.

"Congratulations to the young Team India for a dominating performance throughout the tournament and winning the U19 Cricket World Cup," Parrikar tweeted.

--IANS

maya/nks/ajb/vm