President, PM condemn Manchester terror attack

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condemned the terror attack in Manchester, northern England, that killed 22 persons, and offered condolences to the families of the dead.

At least 59 others were injured in the suicide blast at the Manchester Arena, at the end of pop singer Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night.

President Mukherjee said he was "shocked to hear" about the blast.

"Shocked to hear of Manchester blast; condolences to families of deceased & prayers for injured. India stands by the government and people of UK in this hour of distress," he tweeted.

Modi tweeted: "Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers with the injured."

