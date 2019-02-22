President Moon strongly condemned Pulwama attack: MEA

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Seoul, "strongly condemned" the Pulwama attack and labeled it as terrorist attack, Ministry of External Affairs said in the South Korean capital. "There was an exchange of views between PM Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on global and regional situations. President Moon Jae-in strongly condemned the Pulwama attack as a terrorist attack," said Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East), MEA. Besides the two leaders taking up the agenda forward against terrorism, trade between India and South Korea was also discussed during PM Modi's visit, and both the countries has set the bilateral trade target to $50 billion from current $21 billion. "India and South Korea bilateral trade is at 21 Billion and the target that has been set is 50 Billion by the year 2030," Thakur said.