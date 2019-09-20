President of Mongolia pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

President of Mongolia, Khaltmaagiin Battulga, on Sep 20 paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Minister of State with independent charge for Youth Affairs and Sport, Kiren Rijiju was seen accompanying the Mongolian President. President Battulga is on five-day state visit to India and had arrived in New Delhi on Sep 19. Earlier in the day, he was also given ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind.