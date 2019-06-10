President Macron and PM Modi have a strong relationship: Foreign Affairs MoS

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met French Minister of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean Baptiste Lemoyne in Delhi on Monday. While speaking to ANI, Jean Baptiste Lemoyne said, "President Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a strong relationship personally and that is why President Macron was happy to invite PM Modi to join the G7 leaders meeting at the end of August." He also added, "India could provide very interesting experience for the work that will be done in terms of numeric. This participation of PM Modi will be also preceded by bilateral visit that could be very important moment in the relations."