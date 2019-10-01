President Kovind, VP Naidu pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in the national capital on October 02. Today marks 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. President and Vice President also paid tribute to 2nd prime minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat. Freedom fighter Shastri was a follower of MK Gandhi also shares birth anniversary with him.