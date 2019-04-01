President Kovind visits Plaza de la India to pay tribute to national leaders

President Ram Nath Kovind laid wreaths at the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Rabindra Nath Tagore at the Plaza de la India in Santiago, today. The plaza has been built to commemorate national icons of the country. It was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1968. Earlier President visited Pablo Neruda Museum that houses works and collections of renowned Chilean poet and writer Pablo Neruda.