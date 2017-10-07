President Kovind to visit Kerala on Sunday

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Kerala on Sunday and inaugurate the charity programmes as part of the 64th birthday celebrations of Mata Amritanandamayi at Kollam.

"The President will visit Amritapuri, Kollam on October 8 to attend the launch of welfare progammes organised by the Mata Amritanandamayi Math which include unveiling of Amrita clean water initiatives for rural India and distribution of certificates of official ODF status to 10 villages adopted by Mata Amritanandamayi Math," an official statement said on Saturday.

Earlier on the day, BJP's lone MLA in Kerala O. Rajagopal called on the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Kovind returned home on Friday after a two-nation state visit to Djibouti and Ethiopia, concluding his first foreign visit as President.

--IANS

