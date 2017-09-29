President Kovind to visit Ethiopia as his first overseas trip on Oct 4

Ministry of External Affairs' Joint Secretary (EandSA) Neena Malhotra said that President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Ethiopia in the first week of October. Malhotra said India is trying to establish its presence in Africa and President Kovind's visit holds special significance. President Kovind will take part in various business events that highlight special relationship between India and African Continent. President Kovind will also meet his counterpart Mulatu Teshome during his visit.