President Kovind virtually addresses 11th National Voters’ Day celebrations

New Delhi, Jan 25 (ANI): President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, virtually addressed the 11th National Voters’ Day celebrations on January 25. At the event, President Kovind said, “After being inspired by successful election process in India, many countries showed interest in researching on it. Even during COVID-19, Election Commission of India was able to hold a safe ballot. In view of such efforts to strengthen democracy across the world, India's Chief Election Commission was made the head of 'Association of World Election Bodies'.” The event was organised by the Election Commission of India.