President Kovind, his Vietnam counterpart witness signing of MoUs

President Ram Nath Kovind along with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Phu Trong witnessed signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs). These MoUs covered the fields of communications, education and trade, and investment. MoU was also signed between the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) along with others. The President said that these MoUs will take forward the bilateral agenda of the two countries. The President during his visit also said that India is committed to further deepen its defence and security operations. President Kovind is on two-nation tour to Vietnam and Australia.