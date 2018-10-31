President Kovind, Vice President Naidu pay tribute to Sardar Patel on his 143rd birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid floral tribute to 'Iron Man of India' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 143rd birth anniversary. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri also accompanied President and Vice President. India's first Deputy Prime Minister Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' across the country.