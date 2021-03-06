President Kovind Urges HCs to Make Its Verdicts Available in Regional Languages

Expressing happiness over the growing usage of technology in the country’s judicial system, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said the computerisation of 18,000 courts has been completed across India. Kovind made the statement while addressing the inauguration of the All India State Judicial Academies Directors’ Retreat in Madhya Pradesh.

Till January 2021, including the Covid-19 lockdown period, around 76 lakh cases were heard in virtual courts across the country. He said that initiatives like the National Judicial Data Grid, Unique Identification Code and QR Code are being appreciated globally.

He further added the e-courts, video conferencing, e-proceedings, e-filing and e-seva centers helped the judicial administration to dispense justice. Another benefit of this was that it facilitated in reducing dependency on papers, which helps in conservation of natural resources.

He said that there is a need to increase the scope of training of judges and other judicial and quasi-judicial officers for speedy disposal of pending cases in our courts, especially in the district courts.

The President said that besides extensive judicial training, there is a need to introduce technology in our judicial processes. Due to the increasing number of cases, it becomes necessary to understand the issues in correct perspectives and take accurate decisions in a short time.

The President was happy to note that the Supreme Court has made available translations of its decisions in nine Indian languages. Some High Courts are also providing translations of their verdicts in local languages.

He congratulated all those involved in this endeavour and urged High Courts to provide certified translations of judgements on important public issues in official regional and local languages simultaneously like the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of India Arvind Bobde, who also attended the event, said that justice is a unique process in which understanding on social atmosphere, economic status and political situation is very important. “Everyone must understand an understanding of the justice system evolving with time,” he said

He claimed that certain states are sending newly appointed judges to court, but others send them to state judicial academies first, which is the proper thing to do.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stressed the importance of making available cost-effective and speedy justice to the public. He affirmed that the state was ready to implement outcomes of this event.