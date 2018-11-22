President Kovind unveils Gandhi statue in Sydney

On the second day of this three-day visit to Australia, President Ram Nath Kovind unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Jubilee Park in the town of Parramatta, which is a bustling suburb of Sydney. The bronze statue designed by Indian sculptors Ram and Anil Sutar was presented to the Indian President by Andrew Wilson, the Mayor of Parramatta. Also present at the event was Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The unveiling of the statue is part of the celebrations of the 150th anniversary of the Father of the Nation, which is being observed in different parts of the world. The life-size statue, which is a gift from the Indian government, is identical to the one presented to the city of Brisbane in Australia in 2014. President Kovind is accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind, daughter Swati, Minister of State Anant Kumar Hegde, Members of Parliament Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Dr Heena Gavit. High Commissioner of India to Australia Dr A M Gondane and other officials of the Ministry of External Affairs were also present on the occasion.