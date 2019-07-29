President Kovind thanks Benin for supporting India for permanent seat in UNSC

President Ram Nath Kovind today thanked President of Benin Patrice Talon for supporting India's candidature for permanent membership in United Nations Security Council. "President of Benin, Patrice Talon and I reviewed our global partnership. I thanked him for his express support for India's candidature for permanent membership of UN Security Council," said President Kovind during joint address in Benin. Indian President is on a three-nation visit to West Africa.