President Kovind signs four agreements with Zambian President Edgar Lungu

President Ram Nath Kovind held delegation level talks with Zambian President Edgar Lungu in Lusaka on Wednesday. Both the leaders signed four agreements on double taxation avoidance, judicial cooperation, mutual visa waivers for officials and diplomats and on the Entrepreneurship Development Institute that India will build in Zambia. President Kovind is on a three-nation state visit to the African countries-Equatorial Guinea, Swaziland and Africa tour from April 7 to 12. Zambia, the current stop of the President's Africa tour, is unique in Africa for being one of the oldest democracies with an uninterrupted and peaceful transition of power. The country has a multi-party democracy since 1991.