President Kovind returns to India after concluding 7-day visit to Philippines, Japan

President Ram Nath Kovind on October 24 returned from Tokyo after concluding his 7-day visit to Philippines and Japan. The visit witnessed the President taking part in the enthronement ceremony of newly anointed Japanese Emperor Naruhito and unveiling the bust of Mahatama Gandhi at the Center of peace education at a college in Manila, Philippines. President Kovind's visit to Tokyo was the first presidential visit to Japan from India after a gap of 19 years.