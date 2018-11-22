President Kovind receives warm welcome at Sydney's Parramatta

President Ram Nath Kovind received a warm welcome upon arrival at Sydney's prominent suburb Parramatta on Thursday. Andrew Wilson, the Mayor of Parramatta and the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison too were present at the event. The talented artists from Australia also displayed vivid colours of their culture and art by their mesmerising traditional dance performance which left the dignitaries and other guests in awe. President Kovind was accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind, daughter Swati, Union Minister of State for Skill Development Anant Kumar Hegde, Members of Parliament Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Dr Heena Gavit. High Commissioner of India to Australia Dr A M Gondane and other officials of the Ministry of External Affairs were also present.