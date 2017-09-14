President Kovind presents 'Rajbhasha Awards' on occasion of Hindi Divas

President Ramnath Kovind on Thursday presented the Rajbhasha Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. The Rajbhasha awards were instituted by the Department of Official Language of Home Ministry to recognize the excellent contribution of Ministries, Departments and Nationalized Banks in the field of Hindi. Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14 as the Constituent Assembly of the country adopted Hindi language as the official language of India on this day in 1949.