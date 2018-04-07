President Kovind praise weightlifter Sivalingam for clinching India's third gold-medal

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam for getting India its third gold-medal at the ongoing Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Saturday. Power-man Sivalingam bagged gold by lifting a total of 317 kg (144 kg in Snatch and 173 kg in Clean-and-Jerk) in men's 77 kg on Day 3 of the Games. At the 21st edition of the event, this was Sivalingam's 2nd consecutive gold-medal at the Games. He had earlier bagged gold in Glasgow in 2014. Moreover, it is India's fifth medal so far in Commonwealth Games 2018, and all of them have come in weightlifting.