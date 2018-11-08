President Kovind, PM Modi extend Gujarati New Year greetings

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of Gujarat on the occasion of Gujarati New Year on Thursday."Saal Mubarak! (Happy New Year) Greetings and good wishes to all Gujaratis in India and across the world marking the start of a New Year. May the coming year bring joy, peace, and prosperity to our families," read a tweet from the President. Prime Minister Modi tweeted "New Year greetings to all Gujaratis. May the coming year lead to the fulfillment of all your aspirations. May everyone be healthy and happy. Saal Mubarak!," Gujarati New Year, also known as Bestu Varas, marks the beginning of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. The day is observed by worshiping the Govardhan Hill, as according to legends, Lord Krishna worshiped the hill in order to protect the people of Mathura city in Uttar Pradesh from heavy rains. On this day, homes of Gujarat natives are decked up with lights and flowers to celebrate the occasion. They also visit temples to pray for a good start to the year. Gujarati New Year also coincides with Govardhan Puja celebrations in North India, which takes place on the next day of Diwali every year.