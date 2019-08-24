President Kovind, PM Modi express grief over demise of Arun Jaitley

Former Finance Minister and BJP leader passed away at the age of 66 on Aug 24. President Ram Nath Kovind paid condolences to seasoned politician and shared his grief on twitter. "Extremely saddened by the passing of Arun Jaitley after battling a long illness with fortitude and dignity. A brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished Minister, he contributed immensely to nation-building." Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed his condolence to his beloved friend by saying, "I am deeply shocked to learn about the demise of Shri Arun Jaitley, a long time dear friend and one of my closest associates. His death is an irreparable loss to the nation and a personal loss to me. I have no words to express my grief." Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief to his fellow politician. "Arun Jaitley Ji was a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary. He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India. His passing away is very saddening. Spoke to his wife Sangeeta Ji as well as son Rohan, and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he tweeted.