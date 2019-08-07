President Kovind pays tribute to Sushma Swaraj

President Ram Nath Kovind paid his tribute to former External Affairs Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal also paid tribute to Swaraj, at her residence. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla too, paid his last respects to the BJP leader. Swaraj died on Tuesday night due to cardiac arrest at the age of 67. She breathed her last in New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).