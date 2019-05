President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday paid floral tributes to former president Neelam Sanjiva Reddy on latter's birth anniversary at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Reddy was India's sixth president and had served his post from 1977 to 1982. Reddy worked with three Prime Ministers - Morarji Desai, Charan Singh and Indira Gandhi. Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Reddy was born on May 19, 1913.