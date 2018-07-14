President Kovind nominates farmer leader Ram Shakal, Raghunath Mohapatra, 2 others for Rajya Sabha
President of India Ram Nath Kovind announced four nominations to the Rajya Sabha on Saturday. The announcement was in pipeline and was much anticipated. The nominated persons are: farmer leader Ram Shakal, RSS ideologue and author-columnist Rakesh Sinha, Padma Vibhushan sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra and classical dancer Sonal Mansingh. The seats had been lying vacant after the retirement of seat holders: former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, veteran actress Rekha, social activist Anu Aga and veteran lawyer K Parasaran in April.