President Kovind meets his Tajikistan counterpart Emomali Rahmon

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday met his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in Tajikistan's Dushanbe. Both the dignitaries held a bilateral meeting. During the discussions, India agreed to undertake feasibility study of solar projects in seven villages in Tajikistan. India also agreed to offer a grant of USD 20 million for development projects. President Kovind is on a three-day visit to Tajikistan. The President will also address the Indian Diaspora there.