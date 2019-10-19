President Kovind meets Philippines counterpart Rodrigo Duterte
President Ram Nath Kovind met President of Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte on October 18 in Philippines's Manila. The five-day-long visit has been organised at the invitation of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and will carry forward the high-level engagements between the two countries. President Kovind also signed the visitor's book. India and the Philippines signed four agreements covering maritime domain, security, tourism, science and technology and culture.