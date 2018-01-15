President Kovind meets Israeli PM Netanyahuin at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. Welcoming the Israeli Prime Minister, the President said that his visit to India is a culmination of celebrations to mark the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel. "Our warm and friendly ties are growing stronger. In a little over two years, the two countries have exchanged Presidential and Prime Ministerial visits,"said the President. The President said that bilateral cooperation between two countries has expanded manifold. Political understanding, security cooperation and technology partnerships are key pillars of strategic engagement between India and Israel. He emphasised that collaboration in newer areas such as space, cybersecurity and innovation will add depth to the partnership.