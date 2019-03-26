President Kovind meets his Croatian counterpart Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday met his Croatian counterpart Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic in Zagreb. He also received the guard of honour. Presidne Kovind was also awarded the 'Grand Order of King Tomislav with Sash and Grand Star' by the President of Croatia for his exceptional contribution to the advancement of overall relations and development of mutual cooperation between India and Croatia and for promoting friendship and partnership between the people of both the countries. President Kovind arrived in Zagreb on March 25 on the first leg of his three-nation tour to Croatia, Bolivia and Chile.