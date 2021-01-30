President Kovind launches pulse polio programme for 2021

·2-min read

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday launched the pulse polio programme for 2021 by administering polio drops to children below five years of age at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

In a statement, the Health ministry said President Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind administered polio drops to children on the eve of the Polio National Immunization Day, which is observed on January 31 and is also popularly known as Polio Ravivar. “Around 17 crore children of less than 5 years of age will be given polio drops as part of the drive of Government of India to sustain polio free status of the country. The countrywide drive will be supported by about 24 lakh volunteers, 1.5 lakh supervisors and many Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), WHO, UNICEF, Rotary etc,” it said.

“Healthcare workers will be visiting as many as 2 crore households to ensure that no child is left without the protection of the polio vaccine,” the statement said.

Health minister Harsh Vardhan also attended the event. He highlighted the mitigation measures and the efforts in strengthening routine immunization by the government.

“While we are making efforts to protect our children from more and more diseases, it is important that all vaccines under the programme reach every last child of our country,' Vardhan said.

'The lessons learnt from polio programme are being implemented to strengthen routine immunization by carrying out Mission Indradhanush, Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, Extended Gram Swaraj Abhiyan and Intensified Mission Indradhanush I and II– a drive toward 90% full immunization coverage of India by year 2018 and to sustain it thereafter,” he said.

The health minister further said, “In order to close gaps that might have emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic, another phase of Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI 3.0) has been planned in 250 high risk districts of the country during February and March 2021. In addition to this, guidance for conduction of Sub-National Immunization days for polio and sensitive surveillance of vaccine preventable diseases during pandemic has also been issued to States”.

Vardhan also appreciated the efforts of state governments and supporting organizations like the WHO, UNICEF and Rotary International etc., for strengthening the efforts of the government not only for the polio programme but also for other initiatives in immunization. PTI UZM RDM RDM

Latest stories

  • Novavax Vaccine’s Nearly 90% Efficacy Sparks Hope in India as Serum Institute Seeks Local Trial Nod

    Novavax vaccine had higher efficacy against the original coronavirus strain, 95.6 per cent, and 85.6 per cent against the more deadly and easily transmissible UK variant.

  • What is Economic Survey? Here's All You Need to Know as FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Economic Survey 2020-21 in Budget Session of Parliament Today

    The Economic Survey 2020-21 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament today. Generally, the Economic Survey is presented a day before the Budget, but this year as the Budget follows the weekend, the Economic Survey will be presented earlier than usual.

  • Rakesh Tikait’s Tears Turn Tables: Why BJP Govt Underestimated Him

    BJP may have underestimated Tikait due to its belief that it has destroyed agrarian and Jat politics in West UP

  • Padma Awards, A Reflection of PM Modi's Statesmanship

    Gone are the days when getting a Padma Award was a far fetched dream for the common man.

  • We Will Bring AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine From India, Says Mexico President

    Mexico and Argentina have a deal with AstraZeneca to produce its vaccine for distribution in Latin America, with financial support from the foundation of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.

  • Another Vaccine in India? Poonawalla Says Covovax Shown ‘Excellent Results’, Hopes to Launch it by June

    Poonawalla said that SII's partnership with Novavax, a vaccine undergoing trials for effectiveness against the novel coronavirus, has published 'excellent efficacy results'.

  • Andhra Murder: One Parent May Have ‘Induced Delusion’ in the Other

    Psychiatrists, who did the primary evaluation of the couple, believe the mother has a chronic psychological illness.

  • Farmers' protest: Violence at Singhu after 'locals' clash with protesters; thosuands gather in Muzaffarpur supporting BKU

    The Singhu border site also saw some disruption on Thursday, when a group of people raised slogans demanding the removal of the protesting farmers from the area

  • Hours After Announcing Hunger Strike in Support of Farmers, Anna Hazare Calls it Off

    He announced his decision in the presence of senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis.

  • Centre's Proposal to Suspend Farm Laws Still Stands, PM Modi Tells All-party Meeting

    Citing Modi's address at the virtual meeting, sources said he told leaders that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was just a phone call away for the protesting farmers.

  • Covid-19 Pandemic Pushed Us Into a Global Work-From-Home Experiment. But Will it Last?

    41% of the workforce in India is dealing with increased stress levels because of the blurred lines between work and personal life. The blurring of lines is as a result of increased communication with colleagues and fewer boundaries.

  • Almost Rs 10 Lakh Crore Lost Ahead of Budget as Markets Register Continuous Fall

    Last week, BSE Sensex slipped 2,592.77 points or 5.3 percent to end at 46,285.77 and while the Nifty50 fell 737.3 points or 5 percent to finish at 13,634.60 levels.

  • Australian Open 2021: Serena Williams visits zoo before beating Naomi Osaka; Novak Djokovic walks barefoot in park

    Big guns Williams, Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka were among a select group that served their time in Adelaide rather than Melbourne ahead of an exhibition in the southern city on Friday.

  • No Pale Blue Dot: NASA and ESA Photos Show How Different Our Planets Look Like In Space

    The two space agencies have a joint solar probe called Solar Orbiter that captured the shining planets Earth, Venus, and Mars.

  • Farmers to Celebrate 30 Jan as ‘Sadbhavna Diwas,’ Observe Fast

    Catch all live updates of the farmers’ agitation here.

  • Dramatic drop in Covid cases gives India hope of return to normal life

    Swimming pools, cinemas and theatres to be allowed to operate at full capacity from 1 February Artists were tested for Covid-19 before taking part in an event ahead of Indian Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Rajat Gupta/EPA India’s health minister, Harsh Vardhan, has claimed it has “successfully contained the pandemic” and “flattened its Covid-19 graph” as the country of 1.34 billion people reported just 12,000 new cases in the past 24 hours – a stark contrast to the 90,000 cases a day being reported in September. With more than 10.7m coronavirus cases, India still has the second highest number in the world, but over the past two months it has seen a steady and steep decline in new cases, despite little by way of restrictions to prevent the spread of infection. Restaurants, bars, shops and markets have been open across the country, people are working in offices and factories, religious festivals have taken place and internal movement has been allowed. Schools have remained partially closed, however, and international borders are closed for all but business travel. Dr Nirmalya Mohapatra, a senior resident doctor at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi, said they did not have a single Covid-19 patient. “Cases have fallen very rapidly,” he said. “There was a surge two months ago but now we are not seeing any patients admitted to the Covid ward. There is not a single Covid patient in our hospital right now. It has not been this low since April.” Mohapatra said it was a relief to have the pressure taken off but said doctors did not feel this marked the end of India’s battle with Covid-19. “This virus has behaved differently from all of our expectations and from all of our previous experience,” he said. “So the mood amongst doctors is not jubilation right now, we feel this might be the lull before the storm. We are just waiting to see what form it will take next.” On Thursday, in light of the low infection rate, the government announced a lifting of some of the remaining curbs, allowing swimming pools, cinemas, theatres and exhibition halls to operate at full capacity from 1 February. Hospitals were instructed to resume all surgeries and procedures that had been put on hold and there was an indication that the current 200-person limit on events would soon be loosened. One of the explanations put forward for the low infection rate, particularly in cities such as Delhi that were once Covid-19 hotspots, is the high prevalence of coronavirus antibodies from exposure to the virus, particularly in India’s densely populated urban areas. A recent serosurvey carried out by the Delhi government and the National Centre for Disease Control found that between 50% and 60% of residents had antibodies, which would mean the city has almost achieved herd immunity. According to the World Health Organization, between 60% and 70% immunity is needed to break the chain of transmission. Shahid Jameel, a virologist and CEO of the Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance, said: “All data and models suggest that sufficient numbers of people in India have been exposed to the virus. This is the only logical explanation why, despite low compliance on masks and physical distancing – the latter not even possible in dense cities – India did not see a surge after the festive season in October and November.” Jameel added: “This, together with better innate immunity as a result of high infectious disease load, is most likely the reason for a continuing decline in numbers.” The decline in cases has proved particularly good news for India’s multibillion-dollar wedding industry, which has been hit hard by restrictions. Mayank Vij, who runs wedding planning agency Amantran Weddings, said April and May looked set to be booming months. “As coronavirus cases have fallen, we have wedding inquiries shoot up and weddings have started to happen regularly. In the next few months it will be the busiest it’s been for more than a year,” he said. However, he added that the legal restriction on numbers and lingering infection fears had already had a lasting impact on the industry. “Budgets have been cut and people have realised they prefer intimate destination weddings of just 100 or so family and friends, rather than huge elaborate weddings of thousands of people in the big cities. I think that is here to stay,” Vij said. Throughout the pandemic, India’s death rate from infection has remained lower than the global average, with a total of 154,000 deaths. The low mortality has been attributed to the country’s young population, with 50% of people under the age of 25, and the prevalence of communicable diseases such as typhoid and tuberculosis, which some researchers believe could make the immune system more resilient to coronavirus. Nonetheless, with over 70% of the new cases concentrated in seven states, for some areas of the country the pandemic is far from over. Kerala, which was once credited for containing the virus more effectively than any other state, now accounts for almost half of India’s new cases. About 90% of intensive care beds in the state are occupied and the government said it may resort to establishing makeshift hospitals if patient numbers continue to rise. Doctors and government officials are hoping that rollout of the vaccine will keep the virus contained. So far 2.4 million Indians, mostly frontline healthcare workers, have been vaccinated against coronavirus since the programme began on 16 January. But the programme has been plagued by widespread issues of reluctance and low uptake, throwing India’s target of vaccinating 300 million people by August into question.

  • Mexico's Covid-19 Death Toll Surpasses India, Becomes World's Third Highest

    The latest total death toll in India, a country with a population more than 10 times that of Mexico's 126 million inhabitants, stood at 153,847, according to a Reuters tally.

  • WWE SmackDown Results: Former Universal Champion Makes a Return, Bianca Belair Wins Grudge Match

    Braun Strowman made a stunning return on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown as Bianca Belair avenged her loss to Bayley.

  • How Was Munawar Faruqui Denied Bail for Jokes He Never Cracked?

    Madhya Pradesh HC blindly accepts complaint about ‘urbannaxals’, wants state to stop ‘negative elements’.

  • Republicans Condemned Trump. Now They're Seeking His Help.

    Just two weeks ago, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy declared Donald Trump culpable in the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. By Thursday, he was seeking his political support.