President Kovind invites Greek companies to invest in Indian market
President Ram Nath Kovind said that India is the third largest market in the world and has immense business opportunities. He invited and encouraged Greek companies to invest in the Indian market. President also said "There are opportunities for us to collaborate in defence manufacturing, pharma, real estate, entertainment and technology sectors. Both nations have strong renewable energy program specially in solar energy sector." President Kovind was addressing a gathering in Greece-India Business Forum in Athens.