President Kovind inaugurates statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Chennai

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday inaugurated a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha in Chennai. Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha is an organisation whose main goal is to improve Hindi literacy among the non-Hindi speaking people of South India. Mahatama Gandhi had stayed for 10 days at the Prachar Sabha in 1946. President Kovind said that knowing the language of another state or region is an asset and opens a window to a new culture.