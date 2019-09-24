President Kovind inaugurates India Water Week-2019

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the 'India Water Week-2019' at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on September 24. While addressing the event, Kovind said, "When child is born, the parent starts planning his or her future. But does the parent think that their child would need fresh and clean water for survival? We should save water for our future generations on priority." Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also present at the event.