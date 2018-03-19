President Kovind inaugurates the Festival of Innovation and Entrepreneurship

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the Festival of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (FINE) organised by the Rashtrapati Bhavan in association with the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) India and the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. It is the 11th consecutive year of this festival. Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Science & Technology and Prof. Anil Gupta, Vice-Chairperson, National Innovation Foundation were also present. 23 innovators received the awards from the Hon’ble President that ranged from innovations in microscopy to biotechnology, including one on the solar cooker. The festival is open to the public from 19 to 23 March from noon to 5 pm at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. It has about 230 exhibits by the award winners, innovators and entrepreneurs.