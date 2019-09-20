President Kovind hosts banquet in honour of President of Mongolia

President Ram Nath Kovind hosted a banquet in honour of President of Mongolia, Battulga Khaltmaa at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 20. Battulga's visit to India is the first state visit by a Mongolian President in last 10 years. The two countries had reached a strategic partnership in 2015 during the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Mongolia. Earlier today President of Mongolia, Battulga paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.