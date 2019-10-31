President Kovind, HM Shah pay tribute to Sardar Patel on birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was given the mammoth task of the political integration of India and is responsible for unifying 562 princely states in the country. This earned him the title of 'Iron Man of India'. In 2014, the government declared his birthday, October 31, as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day).