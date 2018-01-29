President Kovind hails India's efforts in digital sector

President Ram Nath Kovind lauded India's progress in the digital sector and said the government is running the world's largest digital literacy programme under 'Prime Minister Rural Digital Literacy Campaign' on Monday. He added, "The Indian government is running the world's largest digital literacy programme under Prime Minister Rural Digital Literacy Campaign. As per the programme, so far one crore people have been digitally educated." The President later talked about digital transactions and said digital payments are being made in more than 400 schemes of the present government.