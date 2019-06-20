President Kovind hails citizens for record voter turnout in LS polls

President Ram Nath Kovind, addressing the joint Parliament session, on Thursday hailed citizens of the country for turning out in huge numbers for the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, and said this has strengthen India's democracy globally. Kovind noted that people queued up in scorching heat to exercise their franchise. He appreciated women for coming out in bigger numbers than before and for participating almost equal to men. Kovind added that the youth of the country has played an important role in nation building.